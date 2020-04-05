|
Helen "Jean" Bruenger passed away at 3:29 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. She was born Aug. 2, 1931, in Payson, Ill., a daughter of Francis and Annamae Kurtz. On July 28, 1956, she married Richard "Dick" Bruenger. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. Jean began her education in a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Liberty High School in 1948. She was a determined woman and worked hard to put herself through St. Mary Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1952 as a registered nurse. She continued her nursing career at St. Mary Hospital and later at Blessing Hospital, retiring in 1998. She was kind, loving and generous. Her greatest joy in life were her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel and was able to visit Europe twice, experiencing the fall of the Berlin Wall. She was a talented seamstress and was always busy with crafting and sewing. When she was still able to sew, she loved making blankets, which are treasured by family and friends. She regularly donated blankets to veterans at the Illinois Veterans Home. She was an avid collector of Cabbage Patch dolls. Anyone who knew her knew how much she loved her Cabbage Patch kids. She will be greatly missed but is at peace in a far better place. Survivors include three children, Diana Hoblet (Jim) of Aurora, Colo., Richard P. Bruenger (Phyllis) of Granite Falls, N.C., and Tina Southerland of Howell, Mich.; three grandchildren, Nathan Bruenger of Howell, Zachary Bruenger (Samantha) of Taylorsville, N.C., and Alex Bruenger of Granite Falls; two great-grandchildren, Aidan Bruenger of Bay City, Mich., and Cash Bruenger of Taylorsville; two sisters, Doris Brissey of Burlington, Iowa, and Phyllis Kurtz; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Tom and Rhoda Wemhoener and Matt and Sarah Courtney for their kindness and always being there for Mom. In addition to her husband Richard E. Bruenger, she was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Annamae Kurtz; and sisters, Mary Scott and Carolyn Bray. A memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020