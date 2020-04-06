|
Helen "Jean" Bruenger passed away at 3:29 p.m. on March 30, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. She was born Aug. 2, 1931 in Payson, Ill., daughter of Francis and Annamae Kurtz. On July 28, 1956, she married Richard "Dick" Bruenger. She was a member of St James Lutheran Church. Jean began her education in a one room school house and graduated from Liberty High School in 1948. She was a determined woman and worked hard to put herself through St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1952 as a registered nurse. She continued her nursing career at St. Mary's Hospital and later at Blessing Hospital retiring in 1998. She was kind, loving and generous. Her greatest joy in life were her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel and was able to visit Europe twice experiencing the fall of the Berlin Wall. She was a talented seamstress and was always busy with crafting and sewing. When she was still able to sew she loved making blankets which are treasured by family and friends. She regularly donated blankets to veterans at the Illinois Veterans Home. She was an avid collector of Cabbage Patch dolls. Anyone who knew her knew how much she love her CP kids. She will be greatly missed but is at peace in a far better place. She is survived by three children: Diana Hoblet (Jim), Aurora, Colo., Richard P. Bruenger (Phyllis), Granite Falls, N.C., Tina Southerland, Howell, Mich. Three grandchildren: Nathan Bruenger, Howell, Mich., Zachary Bruenger (Samantha), Taylorsville, N.C., Alex Bruenger, Granite Falls, N.C. Two great grandchildren: Aidan Bruenger, Bay City, Mich., and Cash Bruenger, Taylorsville, N.C. Two sisters: Doris Brissey, Burlington, Iowa, and Phyllis Kurtz, and several nieces and nephews. We wish to thank Tom and Rhoda Wemhoener and Matt and Sarah Courtney for their kindness and always being there for our mom. Preceded in death are husband Richard E. Bruenger, Parents Francis and Annamae Kurtz, and sisters, Mary Scott and Carolyn Bray. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St James Lutheran Church. www.hansenspear.com Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
