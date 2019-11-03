|
Helen Elizabeth "Betty" Bradney, 91, of Elgin, formerly of Quincy, died at 11:29 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Betty was born March 17, 1928, in Quincy, the daughter of Hugh E. and Blanche McNeal Reeder. She married Carl Leon Bradney on Feb. 11, 1951, in Quincy. He preceded her in death May 4, 2001. Betty was a teacher and pre-school director at Elgin Kiddie Kollege. She and Carl moved to Quincy in 1990. She was a member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church and was active with United Methodist Women. She was a member of the Blessing Hospital Women's Board and volunteered in the hospital's tea room. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Xi Lambda Pi Chapter, and the Mentor Program in Quincy Public Schools. Survivors include three children, William (Jodie) Bradney of Elgin, Barbara (Steve) Prosser of Tuscola, Ill., and Elizabeth Ann Bradney of South Elgin, Ill.; five grandchildren, Megan (John Putnam) Kupiszewski, Kristen (Eric) Jordan and Robin Kupiszewski, and Nicholas and Alexander Bradney; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Suzanne Weber and Willamena West. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in Greenmount Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Jordan officiating. Memorials may be made to Vermont Street United Methodist Church in Quincy or First United Methodist Church in Elgin. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019