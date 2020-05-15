Home

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Helen G. Brakensiek

Helen G. Brakensiek Obituary
Helen G. Brakensiek, 97, of Quincy, formerly of Burton, passed away at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home.

A private graveside service will be held in Quincy Memorial Park, with Pastor Wayne Manago officiating.

Helen was born Aug. 18, 1922, in Burton Township to William Henry and Nellie Frances Miller Brakensiek.

Survivors include three close friends, Eric Couchman, Lucinda Couchman and Jeff Couchman.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Bernice Siez.

Helen was a farmer. She loved her cats, collecting baby dolls and writing letters to her family.

She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Quincy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at

DonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 15 to May 17, 2020
