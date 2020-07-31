|
Helen L. Daggett, 94, of Quincy, passed away at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, in Chili Cemetery, with Pastor Kyle Frink officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. The family asks all those attending the services to please wear a face mask. Helen was born Feb. 27, 1926, in Chili, to Walter and Ruth Blythe Parker. She married Otis E. Daggett on May 30, 1945, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Dec. 2, 1999. Survivors include two children, Jim Daggett (Barb) of Quincy and Sharon Morrell (Jim) of Quincy; three grandchildren, Jeff Daggett (Diana) of Valmeyer, Kim Daggett of Quincy and Andy Daggett (Jessica) of Quincy; five great-grandchildren, Alex Eager, Zach Eager, Olivia Hudnut, Ryan Daggett and Katharine Daggett; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Tyler, Jonathan, William and Kaitlyn Gibleon; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Parker; and sister-in-law, Eileen Parker. Helen enjoyed volunteering at the Senior Center, playing cards with friends, doing puzzles, reading, crocheting and coloring. Helen attended Union United Methodist Church and was a former active member of Bowen United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Chili Cemetery Association, Union United Methodist Church or to the . Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2020