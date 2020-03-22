|
Helen M. Friedhoff, 84, of Camp Point, formerly of Quincy, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Timber Point Healthcare Center. She was born July 8, 1935, in Quincy, the daughter of Maurice and Clara (Hoebing) Wand. She married William C. Friedhoff in 1960. He preceded her in death Feb. 16, 1984. Helen worked at Motorola for more than 25 years. She also had worked at Davis Cleaver, Quincy Compressor and Micro Energy. Helen was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Helen loved to dance. She loved to work in her yard and garden. She enjoyed camping, garage sales and bus trips with her friends. She also was a member of Triple Oaks and the Rocky Point Club. Survivors include three children, Jeff Friedhoff (Charlotte) of Quincy, Jill Friedhoff (Arnold Kapushion) of Evergreen, Colo., and Janet Draudt (Jay) of Hannibal, Mo.; stepchildren, Kathy Friedhoff and Judy McCallister (Tony); grandchildren, Levi Holtschlag, Denver Friedhoff and Casandra Draudt; siblings, Florence Wand, Pauline Uppinghouse and Ruthie Wand; longtime special friend, Jake Bunte; and numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and other relatives. In addition to her husband, Helen was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Henry Wand, Rita Dreier, Sam Wand, Theresa Halfpap, Joe Wand, Margaret Klauser and Angela Wand in infancy; stepchildren, Linda Smith and William Friedhoff. Due to the restrictions for public gatherings caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, funeral services for Helen are private for immediate family only. The family wishes to thank all of their friends and extended family for their love and support at this time. Please be with us in prayer. Please feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Quincy Humane Society. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020