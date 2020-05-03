|
|
Helen Mae Ehresman, 90, of Fowler, died at 11:11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Helen was born Oct. 6, 1929, in Tipton, Iowa, a daughter of David and Gladys (LaRue) Wordsworth. She married Donzel William Ehresman on Jan. 25, 1947. He preceded her in death Oct. 30, 1999. Helen was a farmer's wife in eastern Iowa until retiring and moving to Quincy in 1993. Helen enjoyed encouraging others and loved spending time with her family. She was an active member of Madison Park Christian Church in Quincy. In addition to her family, Helen loved spending quality time with friends playing cards, board games and creating memories around a table. Helen spent time daily reading God's Word, in prayer, and often said her favorite hobby was memorizing Scripture. Survivors include five sons and their wives, Myron (Sue) Ehresman of Anamosa, Iowa, Bruce (Marlene) Ehresman of Ames, Iowa, Duane (Lynn) Ehresman of Oak Park, Ill., Calvin (LuzAnia) of Costa Rica and Keith (Tamara) Ehresman of Quincy; a sister, Naomi Conway; two brothers, David and James Wordsworth; 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; three new great-great grandchildren to arrive this year; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Kevin Ehresman in infancy and Leslie Ehresman; and a sister, Doris Kessler. With the current restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 epidemic, a private graveside service is planned in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to Madison Park Christian Church and may be sent directly to the church at 4700 Broadway St., Quincy, IL 62305 or to Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, 823 Broadway St., Quincy, IL 62301. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 3 to May 5, 2020