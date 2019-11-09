|
|
Helene Margaret (Andersen) Schmuck, 81, of Denver, Colo., passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Helene was born April 20, 1938, in Glendive, Mont., to Viggo and Marjory (Frederickson) Andersen. Helene spent her formative years growing up in Sidney, Mont., where she graduated from Sidney High in 1956. She then pursued her education at Kinman Business University in Spokane, Wash., where she met the love of her life, Marvin George Schmuck. They were married Aug. 1, 1964, at Larson Air Force Base and enjoyed more than 45 years of marriage and many adventures. Helene's world became much larger as a military spouse. She and Marvin lived in the following locations after Larson: Goldsboro, N.C., where they welcomed son, Alan; Kaiserslautern AFB, Germany; Kincheloe AFB, Michigan, where they welcomed a second son, Eric; Travis AFB, California, where Marvin served until retirement; they relocated to Quincy, Ill.; Roosevelt, Utah; then settled together as "empty-nesters" in Spokane, Wash., for many years. While in Quincy, Helene enjoyed working in the St. Mary Hospital cafeteria, and her life in Spokane included working for Arby's restaurants, camping trips and the Pilgrim Lutheran Church sewing circle as the official knot fixer and fabric cutter. Upon Marvin's passing in 2012, Helene relocated back to Quincy to be close to family. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, socializing over coffee at the Sunset Apartments with friends, resale shopping, attending Bible study at Luther Memorial Church and digging into family genealogy in the Quincy Public Library. When it became time for Alan's family to relocate to Denver, Helene said "YES!" to being close to the Rocky Mountains and joined them. Helene loved reading Danielle Steel novels, playing Bingo, and the joy that can be found in eating apple jelly and chocolate; but most of all, Helene loved laughing with her family. Her famous reprisal annually of impersonating the "Jolly Green Giant" for Halloween brought everyone joy. She won first prize in a costume contest just days before her passing. Her spry spirit will be sorely missed by her loved ones. Survivors include her brother, Marvin (Peggy) Andersen of Cottonwood, Kan.; her sister, Beverly (Dale) Edam of Worden, Mont.; two sons, Alan (Amy) Schmuck of Denver and Eric (Cathy) Schmuck of Richlands, N.C.; four grandchildren, Madeline, Adam, Connor and Abigail Schmuck; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Helene was preceded in death by her parents; and her deeply loved husband, Marvin. The family would like to thank Helene's many caregivers through the past four years from Brookdale Lowry Assisted Living, All the Comforts of Home and Advanced Health Care of Aurora. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Holy Love Lutheran Church in Aurora, Colo. An interment service will be at a later date in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Meals on Wheels. Newcomer Funeral Home in Denver is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019