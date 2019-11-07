|
Henry L. Hebel, 93, of Quincy, died at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. Henry was born Jan. 28, 1926, in Mexico, Mo., the son of Homer Henry and Willie Beckley Hebel. He married Norma Jean Scott on March 6, 1948, in Jefferson City, Mo. She survives. Henry served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was stationed in England, France and Germany, where he hauled ammunition and other necessities to the soldiers on the front lines. After he was honorably discharged, Henry returned to civilian life and worked in the propane business for most of his career. Henry enjoyed fishing and camping. After he retired, Henry and Norma traveled extensively in their motor home. Henry also enjoyed making wood crafts, which he would sell at various craft shows and fairs. Henry was a member of First Southern Baptist Church. He was also a longtime member of the Lions Club. In addition to his wife of 71 years, survivors include a daughter, Nancy (Tom) Goehl of Mackinaw, Ill.; six grandchildren, Randall Lee Hebel Jr. of Quincy, Stacy Schell-Franco of Greenfield, Ind., Dustin (Holly) Schell of Liberty, Ill., Andrea (Andrew) Bardwell of Augusta, Mont., Mark (Sky) Schell of Clyde Park, Mont., and Andre Goehl of Mackinaw, Ill.; 11 great-grandchildren, Darian, Lillian and Collan Hebel, Contessa and Charlee Poyser, Grace, Emma, Sofia and Elijah Schell, and Lincoln and Sterling Bardwell; three stepgrandchildren, Holly Schilling and family, Kacey Vuong and family and Dustin Cawyer and family; a daughter-in-law, Candi Hebel of Joplin, Mo.; and a sister, Frances (Tom) Meyers of Grand Rapids, Mich. Henry was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Randall Hebel Sr.; and a brother, Howard Hebel. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Rains and Chaplain Dave Hall officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 37. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Southern Baptist Church or the Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019