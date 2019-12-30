|
|
QUINCY -- Herbert Charles Hoener Jr., 91, of Quincy, died at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2019, at the Illinois Veteran's Home of Quincy. Herb was born March 31, 1928, in Quincy, a son of Herbert P. and Sadie Houdyshell Hoener. On July 28, 1949, he married his best friend and love of his life, Patricia Channon, in Palmyra, Mo. Herb attended Interlochen Music Camp in 1945. He was a 1946 graduate of Quincy High School, where he played trombone in the band with Bob Havens. Herb served in the United States Navy in Corpus Christi, Tex., from 1946 to 1948, and played in the Navy Band. He worked for 41 years at several Quincy meat markets and grocers before retiring from Great River Meats in 1990. Herb was a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ and later attended Bethel Assembly of God. He loved spending time with his family, golfing, and playing the piano and trombone. Herb was a loyal Chicago Cubs Fan. Herbert is survived by his two children, William H. (Belinda) Hoener of Quincy, and Jana (Mark) Warren of Muscatine, Iowa; five grandchildren, Gabriel (Kelli) Hoener, Kara (Eric) Hoffman, Jonathan (Kelly Dyer) Hoener, Hilary (Robert "Bo") Morriss all of Quincy, and Ezra Warren of Des Moines, Iowa; eight great-grandchildren, Anna, Tristan, and Blaze Hoener all of Quincy, Lydia and Conner Hoffman, of Quincy, and Nathan, Mark, and Lillian Morris, of Quincy; two step grandchildren, Kimberly (Michael) Sparrow of Canton, Mo., and Jamie (Fiancé Zach Mecklenburg) Niewohner, of Quincy; seven step great-grandchildren, Riley, Zachary, and Blake Sparrow, of Canton, Mo., Avery and Lilly Niewohner, of Quincy, and Preston and Leigha Drebes of Quincy. In addition to his wife, Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; and step-grandson, Adam Drebes. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Rev. Matthew Hunt officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #37. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to American Diabetes Association or Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020