QUINCY -- Herbert W. Gustison, 98, of Quincy, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the home of his daughter in Maple Grove, Minn. Born Nov. 25, 1920, Herb was the tenth child of the late Charles and Mamie (Waldhaus) Gustison. He married Jenny Lind Tenk on June 2, 1945, in Hannibal, Mo. She preceded him in death on April 1, 2013. Herb was a World War II veteran and served as a Marine in the Pacific Theater from 1941 to 1945. Returning from the war, he worked as a manager of the shoe department at Block and Kuhl Department Store. He later was a salesman at Heintz and Hurley Shoes until he became a postman at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Herb had been a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ, Herman Masonic Lodge No. 39, Quincy Consistory, Ansar Shrine Temple of Springfield, Quincy Shrine Club and was a Worthy Patron in Alpha Chapter 109 Order of Eastern Star. He was a very active and long-time member of South Side Boat Club, having participated on their rowing teams in the '30s and '40s, and was a long-time member of the Twin Oaks Club. Survivors include his children, Steven (Lynn) Gustison of Georgetown, Texas, and Kathleen (Gerald) Schlueter of Maple Grove; four grandchildren, Trenton (Kelle) Schlueter of Quincy, Shannon (Joseph) Payne of Coon Rapids, Minn., Steven (Jessica) Gustison Jr. of Elk Grove, Calif., and Brian (Heather) Gustison of Georgetown, Texas; 11 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny; three sisters, Hazel Bozarth, Marie Porter and Lillian Rice; and seven brothers, Earl, Harold, Lester, Ray, Edward, Emmet and Timothy Gustison. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with the Rev. Matthew Hunt officiating. Burial with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps Funeral Honors Detail will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.