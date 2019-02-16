Hershel John Frazier, 86, of Ursa, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at North Adams Home. Hershel was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Quincy to John Norman and Esther Alvena (Heinecke) Frazier. He had lived his entire life on the same property in Ursa before he became a resident of North Adams Home in December 2016. He married Edith Hartzell on July 18, 1956, in Fort Worth, Texas, with his brother-in-law, Bill Brown, conducting. She survives. Hershel attended Ursa School and graduated from Quincy High School in 1950. He farmed his entire life and drove trucks for Edgar McNay and John Isaaccson. He also bought and sold hogs at the farmers market with his father. He spent most of his time attending community sales, buying hogs and cattle, and then taking them to market. Hershel was drafted into the Army in 1952, serving in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1954. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion. His favorite things to do were bookkeeping and watching markets on DTN. He enjoyed traveling and was able to go many places with the Super Crost Seed Corn Co. He enjoyed going south for the winter. We can't leave out that he enjoyed casinos. Hershel was a lifetime member of Ursa Christian Church, where he served on the church board, mostly with the property department. He was a member of the Add a Couple Class and a past member of the Elks, Eagles and Adams County Farm Bureau. In addition to his wife of 62 1?2 years, Edith, survivors include a son, Stanley (Diane) Frazier of Mendon; a daughter, Mitzi (Tim) Lubbert of Quincy; a grandson, Andy (Erin) Frazier of Ursa; two granddaughters, Nicole Lubbert and Amber Lubbert of Quincy; great-granddaughters, Cora Jo and Evelyn Louise Frazier of Ursa; a sister, Sandra (Mike) Myers of Jacksonville, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Frazier of Raymore, Mo.; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Robert Norman Frazier; a sister, Ola Mae; two brothers, Richard and Eugene Frazier; and a sister, Wanda Brown. SERVICES: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Ursa Christian Church with John Simpson conducting. Burial will be in New Providence Cemetery. VISITATION: 10-11:30 a.m. Monday at the church. MEMORIALS: Ursa Christian Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Hunter Funeral Home. WEBSITE: hunterfuneralhomes.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary