Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Resources
More Obituaries for Hiram Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hiram E. Weber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hiram E. Weber Obituary
Hiram E. Weber, 64, formerly of Quincy and Hannibal, Mo., died at 11:27 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11:27 at Westview Nursing Home in Center, Mo.

Hiram was born August 25, 1955, in Quincy, the son of Herman and Dorothy Ledford Weber. He was a graduate of Quincy Senior High School.

Hiram was very involved with the Salvation Army in Quincy and was a former member and officer of the Quincy Jaycees.

Survivors include an aunt, Violet (Jerry) Wright of Columbia, Mo.; two uncles, David (Lois) Peer of Sarasota, Fla., and Francis Wells of Hannibal; and numerous cousins and other relatives.

Hiram was preceded in death by his parents; several aunts and uncles; and a special aunt, Marie Wells, who preceded him in death in 2019. She was serving as his guardian at the time of her death.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Maj. Andrew Miller conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Quincy Salvation Army Hometown Endowment.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hiram's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
Download Now