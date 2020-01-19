|
|
Hiram E. Weber, 64, formerly of Quincy and Hannibal, Mo., died at 11:27 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11:27 at Westview Nursing Home in Center, Mo. Hiram was born August 25, 1955, in Quincy, the son of Herman and Dorothy Ledford Weber. He was a graduate of Quincy Senior High School. Hiram was very involved with the Salvation Army in Quincy and was a former member and officer of the Quincy Jaycees. Survivors include an aunt, Violet (Jerry) Wright of Columbia, Mo.; two uncles, David (Lois) Peer of Sarasota, Fla., and Francis Wells of Hannibal; and numerous cousins and other relatives. Hiram was preceded in death by his parents; several aunts and uncles; and a special aunt, Marie Wells, who preceded him in death in 2019. She was serving as his guardian at the time of her death. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Maj. Andrew Miller conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Quincy Salvation Army Hometown Endowment. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020