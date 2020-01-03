|
CARTHAGE, Ill. -- Hope Yvonne Waite, 81, of Carthage, and formerly of Quincy, died at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Hope was born May 26, 1938, in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of Henry and Helen Collins Helms. She married Daryl Waite on June 10, 1967, in Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ in Quincy. He survives. In her younger years, Hope had been employed by Motorola and Underbrink's Bakery. Hope was a devout Christian for all of her life. She had been a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ in Quincy where she sang in the choir. She was a current member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage. In addition to her husband, survivors include four children, Daryn (Kimberley) Waite of Arlington Heights, Ill., Jennifer (Elias) Banuelos of Milton, Fla., Christopher Waite of Auburn, Ill., and Jason Paul Waite of Carthage, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Lindsey and Amber Waite of Arlington Heights, Ill., Kari Neill, Ivy and Chloe Berry, Ashton Lichliter, and Brooklyn Banuelos, all of Milton, Fla., and Alex and Peyton Waite of Auburn, Ill.; three brothers, Roland Helms of Camp Point, Ill., David Helms of Lagrange, Ky., and Eugene (Janie) Helms of Dallas, Tex.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Hope was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 4, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to donor's choice. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020