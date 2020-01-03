Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hope Waite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hope Y. Waite


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hope Y. Waite Obituary
CARTHAGE, Ill. -- Hope Yvonne Waite, 81, of Carthage, and formerly of Quincy, died at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.

Hope was born May 26, 1938, in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of Henry and Helen Collins Helms. She married Daryl Waite on June 10, 1967, in Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ in Quincy. He survives.

In her younger years, Hope had been employed by Motorola and Underbrink's Bakery. Hope was a devout Christian for all of her life. She had been a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ in Quincy where she sang in the choir. She was a current member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage.

In addition to her husband, survivors include four children, Daryn (Kimberley) Waite of Arlington Heights, Ill., Jennifer (Elias) Banuelos of Milton, Fla., Christopher Waite of Auburn, Ill., and Jason Paul Waite of Carthage, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Lindsey and Amber Waite of Arlington Heights, Ill., Kari Neill, Ivy and Chloe Berry, Ashton Lichliter, and Brooklyn Banuelos, all of Milton, Fla., and Alex and Peyton Waite of Auburn, Ill.; three brothers, Roland Helms of Camp Point, Ill., David Helms of Lagrange, Ky., and Eugene (Janie) Helms of Dallas, Tex.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Hope was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Disseler officiating.

Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 4, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.

Memorials to donor's choice.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hope's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
Download Now