|
|
Howard James Dewell, 96, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Howard was born Nov. 3, 1922, in Hartley, Iowa, the adopted son of Enoch and Elizabeth Dewell. He attended schools in Sutherland, Iowa, until his 10th birthday, when the family moved to West Plains, Mo., during the 1932 depression, where he completed the rest of his elementary and high school education. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 while attending William Jewell College and served in New Guinea and the Philippines on land bases; and the USS Cyrene for three years. He also coached basketball at Liberty, Mo., High School while attending college. He returned to college after the war and completed his AB degree in English, playing all sports. He married Frances Kathryn Wyss while in college and accepted his first full-time coaching position at North Kansas City, Mo., in 1948, where he coached for four years. He received his masters degree from Washington University in St Louis. Surviving are two daughters by this marriage, Linda Beth (Jerry) McBain of Montgomery, Texas, and Jennifer Kay (Ret. Col. Weldon) Flaharty of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren, Dr. Jeremy (Dr. Katie) McBain of Tyler, Texas, Patrick McBain of San Marcos, Texas, and Erinn (Richard) Flaharty Crompton of Pierce, Colo.; and great-grandchildren Malcolm and Colin McBain of Tyler, Texas. In 1952, Howard came to Hannibal-LaGrange College as athletic director and basketball coach, where his teams advanced to the Final Four all four years, playing for the national championship twice. His All-American players, Ray Schumann of Hull, Cotton Fitzsimmons of Bowling Green, Danny Dotson of Leadwood and Bill Bradley of Bismarck, received many honors while winning 125 games during the four years at Hannibal. In 1956, Howard came to Quincy High School as athletic director and basketball coach, where he coached four years. Coach was later appointed director of physical education and health for the public schools and then became dean of students from 1964 until his retirement in 1982. He was known as the "paddling dean" in the 1970s and '80s. He was a life member of the PTA. He married Kathryn Ann Brown in 1972, and she survives. Howard and Kathryn became managers of the Sheridan Swim Club in 1982 and built a large membership, over 100 new members each year, during their 10-year tenure there. Mr. Dewell was active statewide in the Optimist International Service Clubs, having served in every office at club and district levels. Howard and Kathryn were both governors during the 1990s. He also was active in Scouting for a number of years, and a past member of the Elks Lodge. He was a life member of the Herman Lodge, Quincy Consistory and the Quincy Shrine Club. Surviving are two sons from this marriage, James Howard (Sheila) Dewell of Carol Stream, Ill., and Donald Boden of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Katelyn, Brooke, George and Mackenzie Dewell, and Andy, Heidi and David Boden. Having participated in all sports throughout high school and college¸ his love for competition led him to the Senior Games and Masters program in many states. He had been active for 30 years, traveling with his favorite player, Ray Schumann. His energy and enthusiasm were trademarks of his life. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Chaplain Dave Hall officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, with full military honors by American Legion Post 37. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019