|
|
Howard "LeRoy" McPike, 65, of Quincy, died Monday, March 23, 2020, in the emergency room of Blessing Hospital. LeRoy was born Aug. 12, 1954, in Bowling Green, Mo., a son of Howard Lewis and Minnie (McPike) Scott. He married Sheron "Sherry" Fonza on July 26, 1997, and she survives. LeRoy worked in construction, primarily working building bridges and in road construction. He was proud of his work on the high crane during the building of the Quincy Bayview Bridge. He was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. While still in high school, LeRoy was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles as a pitcher. He played on their minor league team for five years. LeRoy was a friend to many who was dearly loved and will be forever missed by his family and friends. He was known for visiting his neighborhood in his truck, his big smile and for never meeting a stranger. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were especially precious to him. On Friday nights, he truly enjoyed hosting his men's poker group. He loved his grandsons. In addition to his wife, survivors include his stepchildren, Carla Robinson and Twana Humphrey both of Springfield, Ill., Edward Humphrey of Atlanta, Ga., and Tanesha Humphrey of Quincy; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lynn Edward Scott, Patricia Ervin and Joe Lee McPike; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Charles Scott; sisters, Ada Hill and Marilyn Marshall; and a brother, Jason Scott. Private family services are planned. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020