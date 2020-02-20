|
QUINCY -- Howard W. Holzgraefe, 92, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his home. Howard was born Aug. 8, 1927, in Champaign, Ill., a son of Elmer and Pearl Ott Holzgraefe. He married Rayleen G. Happel on June 9, 1951, in Quincy, Ill. She survives. He was a graduate of Quincy High School and Gem City Business College. He went on to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia. He worked at Doane Agricultural Service and Holzgraefe Farm Management as a professional farm manager. Howard was an accredited farm manager and rural appraiser. Howard was a member of the Lutheran Church of St. John where he served as an elder, on several church committees, as well as being a member of the church choir. He was a member of the Illinois Association of Farm Managers and of the YMCA Men's Glee Club. His hobbies included woodworking, working on John Deere Tractors, and gardening. He enjoyed traveling with his bride, Rayleen, and family activities with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan (although he would occasionally acknowledge the St. Louis Cardinals) and he loved the Dallas Cowboys. Survivors in addition to his wife include three children, David (Susan) Holzgraefe of Quincy, John (Sandi) Holzgraefe of Dallas, Tex., and Mary (Gerry) Holzgraefe Butler of Argyle, Tex.; seven grandchildren, Brian Holzgraefe of Chicago, Ill., Krista (Ryan) Fournier of Louisville, Ky., Kara (Josh) Sauder of Savoy, Ill., Katie Myers of New York, N.Y., Blythe (Ben) Lee of Dallas, Tex., Jeff and Sarah Butler of Argyle, Tex.; four great-grandchildren, Gemma Fournier of Louisville, Ky., Harper and Landon Lee of Dallas, Tex., and Luna LeBeau of Argyle, Tex.; a brother-in-law, Warren (Diane) Happel of Brecksville, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Howard was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dick and his wife Pam Holzgraefe. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Lutheran Church of St. John with Rev. Steve Hayden officiating. Burial: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Lutheran Church of St. John. Memorials: Lutheran Church of St. John. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
