GOLDEN, IL -- Hubert (Hube) Cletus Houston, 86, of Golden, died at 11:28 a.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Quincy to Cletus and Hazel (Bullard) Houston. He married his high school sweetheart, Janice Aden, on Nov. 30, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden. She died Nov. 13, 2008. Hubert proudly served in Company D 279th Infantry Regiment 45th division of the U.S. Army during the Korea conflict from February 1953 to December 1954. He was a partner with Janice on the family farm. Besides farming, he raised hogs and cattle. He was very social and enjoyed many activities. He loved to have morning coffee with his coffee club, playing golf and cards, going to the gambling boat and Las Vegas, hunting mushrooms, pitching horseshoes and fishing. He was a member of Golden American Legion Post 801, pool leagues, bowling leagues and golf leagues. Survivors include two daughters, Cindy (Tim) Keyes of La Prairie and Kimber (Bryan) Deming of Hillsboro; two sons, Rod (Cathy) Houston of Golden and Todd (LaDonna) Houston of Golden; grandchildren, Doug (Katie) Foote, Nick (Andrea) Keyes, Mark (Dusti) Houston, Ashley (Kacey) Burton, Ryan (fiancee Kayla Anderson) Houston, Joey (Melissa) Houston, Rebecca (CO) Varnes, Michael John Houston, Cole Deming, Dalton Deming; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Foote, Zach Foote, Ellie Foote, Dailey Houston, Britt Houston, Josie Houston, Zada Burton, Knox Burton, Harper Burton, Charlie Varnes, Kathryn Varnes, Taylor Varnes, Amelia Houston, Eloise Houston, Max Keyes, Delaney Keyes and Graham Keyes; his brother and best friend, Marvin Houston of Holiday, Mo.; two sisters, Arlene Reynolds of Colorado Springs, Colo., Carolyn Reisch of Texas; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Janice, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Rebecca Kay Houston, and her brother, Melvin. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden, with the Rev. Gayle Pope conducting. Burial will be in Golden Memorial Gardens. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Hunter Funeral Home in Golden. MEMORIALS: Tri County Golf Course or Trinity Lutheran Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Hunter Funeral Home.