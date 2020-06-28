|
Hubert J. Kestner, 91, of rural Clayton, died at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Born Sept. 16, 1928, in McKee Township, Hubert was a son of Frank and Ruth Hanke Kestner. He married Betty J. Bangert at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Clayton on June 25, 1949. She survives. Hubert was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, where he remained an active member until its closing. He then joined Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Clayton, where he served as a trustee and elder. Hubert served on the McKee Township board for many years as a trustee and township supervisor. He also served as caretaker of Zion Cemetery for over 70 years. Mr. Kestner retired from Merchants Wholesale as a truck driver in 1992. He also farmed all of his life on the farm where he was born. In addition to his wife, survivors include four sons, Randall Kestner and his wife, Georgeanne of Auburn; Brad Kestner of Clayton, Greg Kestner and his wife, Corrine, of Clayton, and Terry Kestner and his wife, Diane, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Rachel Kestner, Logan Kestner, Andy Kestner, Adam Kestner and his wife, Kindel, Mathew Kestner, Kelly Kestner and Jill Kestner; a stepgrandson, Nathan Clark; two great-grandsons, Braxton and Brooks Kestner; a sister, Pat Nelms of Mooresville, Ind.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Barbara J. Kestner; a brother, Duane Kestner; and two sisters, Marjorie Zoller and Alberta Likes. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Clayton, with the Rev. Kirk Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery in Concord Township in Clayton. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Clayton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend the services should please refrain from hugging or shaking hands and follow all social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Cemetery or Concordia Seminary Food Bank. Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
