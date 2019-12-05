|
Hubert L. "Butch" Jones, 77, of Hannibal, passed away at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, with Pastor Tim Goodman officiating. Burial, with full military rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55, will be in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home. Hubert was born Oct. 2, 1942, in Hannibal, to Gola Jones and Dorothy Oliver Jones. He married Sharon Avery Jones on Sept. 23, 1967, at Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal. She survives. Other survivors include four children, Julie Mitchell of Hannibal, Shannon Jones (Karan) of Rosebud, Texas, Carman Brown (Stan) of Quincy, Ill., and Brian Jones of Hannibal; six grandchildren, Jake Hurley, Kyle Hurley, Tori Hurley, Veronica Mitchell, Ronnie Mitchell and Nick Brown; and one brother, Oliver Jones (Carol) of Rome, Ga. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Barb Ellis. Hubert retired, after 46 years, from Titan Wheel, where he worked as production manager. He also served in the U.S. Army as a military police officer from 1961 to 1964. In his free time, Hubert enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, cruising in his Corvette, going to casinos and hunting. He also loved coaching and watching his kids play sports. He enjoyed Motown music, George Carlin and old cars. He was known to be ornery and straightforward, but also trustworthy, hard-working and loyal. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Pallbearers will be Stan Brown, David Calicotte, Joe Durst, Jake Hurley, Kyle Hurley and Bailey Myers. Honorary pallbearers will be Rich Piper, Pete Piper, Fritz Connor, Sonny Logan and Rob Richardson. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019