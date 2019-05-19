Hubert R. Hoenes, 95, of Palmyra, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. The Rev. Wes Gehrke will officiate. Burial with full military rites by American Legion Post 174 Boots-Dickson will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Palmyra. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Mr. Hoenes was born March 21, 1924, in his family home in Marion County, Mo., to Fred and Nora McChristy Hoenes. He married E. Maxine Drebes on Nov. 28, 1946, at Zion Lutheran Church in Palmyra. She preceded him in death Jan. 8, 2007. Survivors include nieces and nephews, Delores (Roger) Dunlap, Norman (Karen) Hoenes, Glenn Hoenes, John (Ann) Hoenes, Ronald (Faye) Hoenes, Donna (Jack) Thornburg, Rendell (Teri) Hoenes, Dennis (Sue) Hoenes, David Hoenes, Sharon (Tony) Morris, Linda (Mike) Reynolds, Robert (Peggy) Hoenes, Joe (Crystal) Hoenes, Brian (Joan) Hoenes, Rodney (Teresa) Gottman, Diane (Dana) Smith and Lori Payne; and numerous great and great-great nieces, nephews and extended family. Hubert was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Mark E Hoenes; four brothers, Ernest Hoenes, Albert Hoenes, Paul Hoenes and Oscar Hoenes; and two sisters, Margaret Thompson and Helen Gottman. Hubert graduated from Emerson High School in 1943. He served in the Army during World War ll from 1945 to 1946. He received both an Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and a World War ll Victory Medal. Hubert loved to make homemade wine and enjoyed sharing it with his family and friends. He and Maxine loved to host the Annual Country Western Parties and dancing. As a farmer he farmed both the Hoenes and the Drebes family farms. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and of American Legion Boots-Dickson Post 174. Hubert loved spending time with family, sharing his memories and family history. Pallbearers will be Rendell Hoenes, Rodney Gottman, Dennis Hoenes, David Hoenes, Dana Smith and Aaron Drebes. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice of Zion Lutheran Church, Palmyra Nutrition Center or Maple Lawn Nursing Home. Online condolences and video tribute may be viewed atlewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 19 to May 21, 2019