|
|
Ida Irene Strieker, 72, of Hamilton, formerly of Quincy, died at 12:56 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Keokuk Area Hospital in Keokuk, Iowa. Ida was born Sept. 8, 1947, in Chicago, the daughter of Charles and Anna Bleidthstone Wayman. She worked at Carthage Mental Health Workshop. Ida loved doing needlework. Survivors include her six children; five brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ida was preceded in death by her parents and two grandsons. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hancock County Sheltered Care Home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019