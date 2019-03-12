LIMA, Ill. -- Ida T. Crow, 101, of Lima, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at North Adams Home in Mendon. Ida was born on Dec. 8, 1917, in Warsaw, Ill., a daughter of John and Ida (Bechtold) Weigand. On May 4, 1938, she was united in marriage to John Crow in Keokuk, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2000. A longtime resident of Lima, Ida also was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Warsaw. She was a homemaker and a farm wife, and she would often drive tractors and work in the fields with her husband. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. Ida loved her grandchildren dearly. Ida is survived by three sons, Larry (Nancy) Crow of Warsaw, Steven Crow of Quincy, and Kent (Nancy) Crow of Mendon; a daughter, Jane (Neal) Andrew of Ursa; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ida was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; four brothers, Clyde, Harry, Fred and Jack; and her sister, Meta Crow. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Warsaw, with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw. VISITATION: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. MEMORIALS: Concordia Lutheran Church in Warsaw. ARRANGEMENTS: Printy Funeral Home. WEBSITE: printyfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary