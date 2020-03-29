|
|
Idella Mellon, 80, of Quincy, died at 4:50 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home at Quincy Terrace. Idella was born April 21, 1939, in Beverly Township, the daughter of Harry E. and Zepha M. Wymer Mellon. Idella worked at Transitions of Western Illinois for many years and continued to go daily to Transitions with her friends. She had lived at Quincy Terrace for nearly 40 years. Idella was a former member of Central Baptist Church. Idella loved going out to eat with her family and loved her nieces and nephews. She took her teddy bear, Smokey, with her everywhere she went. Survivors include three nieces, Linda (Larry) Kasparie of Liberty, Leona June (Rudie) Hendricks of Camp Point and Connie Faye (Monroe) Franklin of Quincy; two nephews, Melvin (Glennis) Mellon of Payson and Chuck (Diane Hrichak) Mellon of Liberty; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Idella was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Glenn Mellon and Harry "Junior" Mellon; a half sister, Uvadell Martin; three sisters-in-law, Gladys Mellon, Leona Mellon and Marianna Mellon; a brother-in-law, Mervin Martin; and two nieces, Ruth Mellon and Kathy Ormond. Private graveside services will be in Woodland Cemetery in Fishhook, with the Rev. John Furniss officiating. Memorials may be made to QMG Foundation Moments that Matter Fund. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020