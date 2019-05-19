Mrs. Ila Marie Hopping, 95, of Timewell, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Care in Mount Sterling. She was born Oct. 5, 1923, in Sullivan, Ind., to Admiral Dewey Birchfield and Charline Ethel (Crick) Birchfield. She married Melvin Hopping in Havana, Ill., on July 4, 1948, and they moved to a farm near Timewell. He preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 1979. Ila graduated from Havana Community High School in 1942. Mrs. Hopping joined the Civil Defense and went through training at Fort Masac and then worked at Curtiss Wright Corp. in St. Louis, which built military aircraft during World War II. She later worked at ABC Washing Machine Plant in Peoria, Ill., and at Middlestates Telephone Co. in Havana as a supervisor. She was a founding member of the First Lutheran Church of Mount Sterling, where she had served as chairman of the alter committee, a substitute teacher and was a past member of the Ladies Aide Society, which she had held offices of president and vice president. She was instrumental in organizing class reunions for her high school class, for which she served as secretary. Ila belonged to the Farm Bureau and was an associate member of the 45th Infantry Division Association and was a past member of the Legion Auxiliary in Timewell. She, along with her husband, are included in the archives at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Mrs. Hopping was a published poet and had won numerous awards. Her work has appeared in World of Poetry, Hannibal Writer's Club, Sparrow Grass Forum, Ladies Quarterly Lutheran Women's Missionary League, the National Library of Poetry and several newspapers. In October of 1966, she was elected into the International Poetry Hall of Fame. Ila enjoyed her cats, reading, doing crosswords and researching genealogies, which she had been working on five different families. She kept the records and histories of her graduating class and her church along with picture collections of each. Survivors include a stepdaughter, Joyce Peterson of Kaufman, Texas; a daughter, Lila Charlene Lerch (Jim) of Mount Sterling; two sons, Dana of Rushville and Michael of Timewell; four grandchildren, Jennifer Blaesing (Jim) of Mount Sterling, Sarah Ruppel (Kevin) of Oakford, Ill., and Gary and Greg Aaron, both of Texas; nine grandchildren, including Logan, Alexa and Mia Blaesing and Jackson, Alanna, Ryder and Gauge Ruppel. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Raymond Page and Herbert Birchfield; and two sisters, Lila Stocke and Louise Page Pickering. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with the Rev. Tom Baker officiating. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Laurel Hills Cemetery in Havana. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church of Mount Sterling or the . Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling is handling arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left athendrickerfuneralhome.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 19 to May 21, 2019