Inez M. "Nezzie" Neuser, 96, of Quincy, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home. She was born July 13, 1924, in Fall Creek Township, a daughter of Carl G. and Nellie (Dodd) Keil. She married Paul F. Neuser "Herdie" on June 6, 1946, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. He preceded her in death April 3, 1996. Nezzie was a graduate of Payson Seymour High School and later attended Hannibal LaGrange College. She was employed as a teacher for St. Francis School from 1961 until her retirement in 1973. Nezzie was a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church, where she was an active member of the Ladies of St. Francis and the Secular Franciscans. She was part of the Sunset Home Auxiliary and participated in Quincy Cursillo. Nezzie also had volunteered with the American Red Cross and at Blessing Hospital. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Calcaterra (Edward) of Chesterfield, Mo.; two daughters-in-law, Mary Lavery Neuser and Kathy Lavery Neuser, both of Quincy; one sister, Ruth Seckman (Charles) of Simi Valley, Calif.; six grandchildren, Luke Neuser, Gina Holt (Patrick) Laura Zanger (Joe) Jesse Neuser, Amy Junkerman (Nick) and Nick Neuser; eight great-grandchildren, Eva Zanger, Abram Zanger, Elizabeth Zanger, Paul Zanger, Mary Jane Zanger, Henry Zanger, Gabriel Neuser and Renli Neuser. In addition to her husband, Nezzie was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers in infancy; a sister, Velma Burwinkel; and her two sons, Robert Paul Neuser and William Kent Neuser. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held followed by a burial in Calvary Cemetery. Please be with us in prayer. Memorials may be made to St. Francis School. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020