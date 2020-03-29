|
|
Ione Mae Hilde-brand, 97, of Sunset Apartments, formerly of 509 S. 43rd, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Nov. 8, 1922, in Quincy, the daughter of Harry and Laura (Lindsay) Herleman. She married Richard J. Hildebrand on Feb. 5, 1947. He preceded her in death Feb. 14, 1989. Ione worked at Moorman Manufacturing Co. in the cafeteria for 17 years. She then worked at County Market in catering until her retirement in October 2009. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Ione was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, RSVP and the Eagles Auxiliary. Survivors include three children, Nancy Leckbee and her husband, Billy, of Quincy, Grant Hildebrand and his wife, Patricia, of Hannibal, Mo., and Fay Johnson and her husband, Ron, of Quincy; five grandchildren, Carrie Ann Leckbee, Stacy Grotz and her husband, Travis, Angie Christ and her husband, Brian, Ryan Hildebrand and his wife, Tabbatha, all of Quincy, and Steve Hildebrand of Chicago; nine great-grandchildren, Taylor Grotz, Skylar Grotz, Lexi Christ, Logan Christ, Carter Hildebrand, Cooper Hildebrand, Peyton Hildebrand, Emerson Hildebrand and Willow Hildebrand; one sister, JoAnn Beckman; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents. The family would like to thank the nurses and nurse practitioners for the care given to Ione when she was at Blessing Hospital. Due to the restrictions for public gathering caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, funeral services for Ione will be private. The family wishes to thank all of their friends and family for their love and support at this time. Please feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested be made to St. Peter School. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020