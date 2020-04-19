|
Irene Catherine Mast, 99, of Quincy, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in her home. She was born April 14, 1921 in Quincy, the daughter of Joseph and Kathryn (Shaffer) Wiemelt. Irene attended St. Rose Grade School, Quincy High School and Gem City Business College. She married Richard D. Mast on April 18, 1942, at St. John Catholic Church. He preceded her in death Feb. 12, 1988. Irene was a homemaker. Irene was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, where she had served as a Eucharistic minister and a longtime member of St. John Catholic Church. She was a member of the St. Vincent's Home Auxiliary and the Legion of Mary. She also made more than 38,000 rosaries to be sent to the missions. Survivors include three children, Richard Mast and his wife, Alice, of Normal, Ill., John P. Mast of Quincy, and Gerald R. Mast and his wife, Lynn, also of Quincy; six grandchildren, Jason Mast, Joshua Mast, Nicholas Mast and his wife, Kim, Jerry Mast and his wife, Evanne, Ryan Mast, and Bob Mast and his wife, Keri; eight great-grandchildren, Emma Mast, Ethan Mast, Mason Mast, Olivia Mast, Jordyn Mast, Blane Mast, Avri Mast; and Reagan Mast; sister-in-law, Bengta Wiemelt; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Louis J. Wiemelt, Joseph Wiemelt, Florence Shinn, Josephine Weisenburger and Catherine Kuhlmeier. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial, with interment in Calvary Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please be with us in prayer. Please feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or to Masses in Irene's memory at St. Francis Catholic Church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020