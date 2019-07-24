Irene Jane Timmerwilke, 94, of Sunset Home, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the home. Irene was born Feb. 23, 1925, in Quincy, the daughter of Gus and Nellie (Minto) Renier. She married Robert "Timmer" Timmerwilke on June 30, 1944. He preceded her in death April 21, 2000. Until the past several years, Irene enjoyed good health. She graduated from Quincy High School. She told stories of her youth walking long distances to school from the Pump House in Riverside Township where her father worked and the family lived. Her father built a house with her brother at 35th and Maine, and she recalled the heat wave of the 1930s. Irene was a majorette at Quincy High School, was Ms. Dr. Pepper/Ms. Quincy in 1948 and was Ms. Motorola/Ms. Electronics in 1956. She worked at Electric Wheel during World War II and then many years at Motorola. She then became a beautician, operating her own salon at her residence. Her most enjoyable employment was as bookkeeper at Our Lady of Angels Seminary where she so much enjoyed the priests and students. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and, after his passing, with her children. Irene enjoyed seeing all of her friends, many patrons of the bar Timmer's Tap, which her husband owned and operated for 14 years. She also had a great love for her pet dogs and her family's pets, which she enjoyed caring for. Irene was a devout Catholic attending St. Francis and later Blessed Sacrament. The family wishes to thank Monsignor Michael Kuse who kept her so close to her religion and kept her faithfully devoted to the Catholic Church. After physical difficulties when she could no longer attend church, she watched the Sunday televised Mass. Irene is survived by her four children, Joe Timmerwilke of Quincy, Bill (Terri) Timmerwilke of Quincy, Jim (Patti) Timmerwilke of Colorado and Jerry (Laura) Timmerwilke of Quincy; grandchildren, Annette (Rick) England, Kim (Scott) Wheelock, Dina Johnson, Tammy (Alex) Duran, Andy (Kerri) Timmerwilke, Rodney (Jasmin) Timmerwilke, Scott (Ashley) Timmerwilke, Jeff (Teri) Timmerwilke, Jamie Timmerwilke, Jill (Jacob) Brewster and John Timmerwilke; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband, Irene was preceded in death by her parents; and all of her siblings, Rosemary (Vic) Reagan, Bernard (Marg) Renier, Teresa (Harry) Bass, Mildred (Bud) Meyer and Claudine (Paul) Hermann. Irene was the youngest of her siblings. The family expresses its appreciation for her doctors, Dr. Pravin Patel and Dr. John Bozdech, along with their staffs, Blessing Hospice providers, her nurses and CNAs at Sunset Home for their loving and kind care during her last years and last days. Services will be at noon Friday, July 26, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, Sunset Home, Blessing Hospital Foundation for Hospice or to the Endowment Fund for the Quincy Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 24 to July 26, 2019