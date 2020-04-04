|
Our dear Nana, Irene Lily Phillips, 94, passed away Friday evening, March 27, 2020, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau. She was born Feb. 18, 1926, to William and Annie Mansell Dean in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England, the youngest of 13 children. Irene spent her teen years in World War II England dousing fire bombs in her backyard and ducking into the bomb shelter built in the family's backyard or a public shelter if she were away from home. During this time she earned a two-year degree from School of Commerce business college. She also met the U.S. Army-Air Corpsman stationed in England with the 362nd Fighter Squadron who would become her husband. At the age of 20, Irene left England and sailed to the United States, where she and Lewis Ellsworth Phillips were married Dec. 8, 1946, in Mendon, Ill. Many funny stories were told of her transition from metropolitan England to the rural United States during the early years of their marriage. Her husband preceded her in death Feb. 12, 1990. They had two children, Cathryn Evans of Jackson, Mo., and the late Lt. Col. David Phillips USAF retired. Irene proudly received her U.S. citizenship in 1952. She and her family moved to Quincy, Ill., in the 1950s, where Irene worked as private secretary and office manager at Packaging Corporation of America, and later in the business office of the Illinois Veterans Home, making another funny story about her father-in-law thinking women should not be working and speaking to her husband about it. While in England, Irene had worked as clerk-typist for J&G Meakin and OXO companies. One of her duties was to track the distribution of war-rationed foods, including Spam, an American import that became a much-needed meal staple in England during World War II. Irene returned to Mendon in 1980 when her husband retired. They remodeled the old Phillips family home and would spend time with visiting family, and gardening and canning. Especially loved by the grandchildren were the canned pickles, along with homemade oatmeal cookies and breads. The beauty of the English garden they created in the backyard was enjoyed by all. Irene also had a great love of reading and volunteered at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Irene lived in Mendon until 2008 when she moved to Jackson, Mo., close to her daughter and family. Years of great family time was had, and wonderful memories were made. Irene always enjoyed her friends, her family and traveling. Each summer, family vacation meant traveling to different states, later traveling to see the children and grandchildren from Missouri to California to Germany with a few trips back to England. She and her husband continued to travel after retirement, pulling their trailer across the country. After moving to Jackson, Irene took trips to Florida to visit her son and his family and enjoyed several cruises with her son, daughter and their spouses. In 2016 the family, from youngest to oldest, gathered on a cruise to celebrate Nana's 90th birthday. In 2017, following a serious illness, Irene moved into Assisted Living West at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau. In February 2020, the family, from St. Louis; DeSoto, Mo., Tennessee and Florida gathered in Missouri to help Nana celebrate her 94th birthday at her daughter's house. Irene loved the celebration and thoroughly enjoyed visiting with everyone. It was a great time for all to have what would become the last celebration with our beloved Nana. Days later she was admitted to the skilled nursing unit of the Lutheran Home, which went on lockdown because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Irene was fortunate to have been surrounded by people who became good friends, and fantastic staff members at each of these homes, along with the fantastic people from Southeast Hospice. The family is extremely grateful to all those who gave Irene such tender loving care. Survivors include her daughter, Cathy (favorite son-in-law Jim) Evans of Jackson, Mo.; beloved daughter-in-law, Susie Phillips of Florida; granddaughters, Stacy Evans (Mike) Cossey of Scott City, Mo., Carrie Phillips (Glenn) Castle of Lithia, Fla., and Kimberly Phillips (Craig) Battinelli of Spring Hill, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Brock (Emily), Whitley, and Gavin Evans, Kayla McCain, daughter of Stacy Cossey and Marine Pfc. Ethan Cossey, Brooke, Kylie and Cole Castle, and Brody and Caden Battinelli; one great-great-grandson, Jaxon Colby Welker, son of Whitley; a niece, Margaret Fletcher, who left England and lived with Auntie Irene before moving to Utah; niece, Diana Rae Poulter (Les) Voorhis of Ursa, Ill.; nephews, Gerald (Malinda) Poulter of Canton, Mo., Bill (Sheila) Poulter of Hamilton, Ill., Kevin (Pam) Phillips of Walnut, Kan., Barry (Elaine) Plant of Wales, UK; nieces, Sandra (Benny) Bennion, Christine (Dave) Roberts and Susan Oliver and daughter, Sarah of Staffordshire, England; and numerous other nieces and nephews she had lost contact with over the years. Preceding her in death were her husband (1990); her son, David Phillips (2019); grandson, Steve Evans (2007); great-grandson, Blake McCain (2001); three brothers, Bill, Charlie and Arthur Dean; and nine sisters, Minnie Sargeant, Florrie Ashley, Kate Dudley, Annie Ellis, Violet Dean, Miriam Stanley, Amy Plant, Emily Harris and Doris Campbell in England. A memorial service and burial will be in Garden of Peace, Quincy Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to a . Ford & Sons Funeral Home in Jackson, Mo., is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at fordandsonsfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020