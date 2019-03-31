Irene Laura Doellman, 98, of Quincy, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home. She was born March 14, 1921, to Albert Frank and Katherine Josephine (Schutte) Doellman in Quincy. Irene graduated from Quincy High School and Gem City Business College. She retired as an office manager at Quincy Pepsi-Cola. Irene was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where she served as Sacred Heart League treasurer. Irene was a tireless volunteer. She continued volunteering until she was 96 years old, and she helped with the Patter newsletter at Good Samaritan Home. Irene loved the outdoors, gardening, working on the family farm and traveling, especially trips to visit family members. The family would like to extend its sincere thanks to the staff of St. Vincent's Home for the excellent care Irene received during her stay there. Survivors include her siblings, George (Dodie) Doellman of Quincy and Paul Doellman of Durham, Mo.; 19 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ruth Teijido, Alvera Archibald, Mildred Altgilbers, Florence Hollenstine, Albert Doellman and Mary K. Paul; a brother in infancy; and two nephews. SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and 10 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or St. Vincent's Activities Fund. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary