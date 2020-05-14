|
Irene Louise Webster, 89, of Quincy, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Born June 11, 1930, in Quincy, Irene was a daughter of Ernest L. and Ruth (Roland) Wessel. She married Robert Glenn Webster Jr. on Oct. 1, 1950, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Aug. 26, 2010. Irene was a graduate of Quincy Senior High School and a member of the Quincy Seventh-day Adventist Church. She was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed cooking and working in the garden with her flowers. Survivors include her children, Robert E. (Debra) Webster of Quincy and Sharon L. (Marvin) Taylor of Warner Robins, Ga.; five grandchildren, Jennifer S. Webster, Joshua Webster, Benjamin Taylor, Nathaniel Taylor and Shaunda Taylor-Mejeur; six great-grandchildren, Sidney Webster, Mason Taylor, Logan Taylor, Jackson Taylor, Erin Taylor and Addison Mejeur; a sister, Phyllis Shuler of Quincy; and many other loving family members and friends. In addition to her husband Robert, Irene was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Juanita Wessel. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, services for Irene will be private, with interment in Greenmount Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please be with us in prayer, and feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 14 to May 16, 2020