Ival VanDorn "Dorn" Foglesong, 89, of Linton, and formerly of Quincy, Ill., and New London, Mo., passed away at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services and burial with full military rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55 will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in Center Cemetery in Center, Mo., with Pastor Tom Day officiating.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
Ival was born Oct. 26, 1930, in Lomax, Ind., to Charles Foglesong and Iva Jane Webster Foglesong.
He married Linda L. Gibbs on Jan. 26, 1957, in Hannibal. She preceded him in death April 21, 2018.
Survivors include his nephews, Kent Foglesong (Amy) and Kelly Foglesong (Beverly) of Linton, Kerry Foglesong (Traci) of Sullivan, Ind., Jesse "Butch" Foglesong of Quincy, Robert Dietle (Ferrel Rose) of Bowling Green, Ky., and Everett Dietle of St. Louis; nieces, Billie Jo Fritch (George) of Linton, Ellen Poulter of Blandinsville, Ill., Fran Crupper (Chuck) of Ivesdale, Ill., Julie Dietle Colbert (Roger) of Frankford, Mo., and Carla Khal (Andre) of Tulare, Calif.; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and his cats, Friday and Sue.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William "Bill" Foglesong and Jesse Foglesong; a sister, Rosalind Cassill; a niece, Janet Whiteaker; and a nephew, Ronald Whiteaker.
He was raised in Lomax and Hurdland, Mo., where he was the salutatorian of the Class of 1948.
Dorn served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He retired from Motorola in Quincy and Blessing Home Health.
Dorn liked collecting antiques and loved to read.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
