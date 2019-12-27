|
Ivy Marie Sue Wright, 2 months, of Quincy, passed away at 9:38 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 28, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home. Ivy was born Oct. 17, 2019, in Quincy, to Kristopher Wright and Melissa Walker. In addition to her parents, survivors include a brother, Kristopher Wright; a sister, Seleina Wright; grandparents, Laura and Richard Wright of Quincy and Sandra and Michael Walker of Plainville, Ill.; an uncle, Sean Wright of Quincy; two aunts, Sara Perkins (Justin) of Camp Point, Ill., and Jennifer Gordon of Barry, Ill.; and two cousins, John Wright and Riley Perkins. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019