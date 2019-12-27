Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy Marie Sue Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivy Marie Sue Wright Obituary
Ivy Marie Sue Wright, 2 months, of Quincy, passed away at 9:38 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home.

A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 28, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Ivy was born Oct. 17, 2019, in Quincy, to Kristopher Wright and Melissa Walker.

In addition to her parents, survivors include a brother, Kristopher Wright; a sister, Seleina Wright; grandparents, Laura and Richard Wright of Quincy and Sandra and Michael Walker of Plainville, Ill.; an uncle, Sean Wright of Quincy; two aunts, Sara Perkins (Justin) of Camp Point, Ill., and Jennifer Gordon of Barry, Ill.; and two cousins, John Wright and Riley Perkins.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -