|
|
Jack A. Kirk, 69, of rural Griggsville, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born March 23, 1951, in Pittsfield to Joseph "Joe" and Esther Gleckler Kirk. He married Linda Hammitt on March 29, 1970, at Pittsfield Church of the Nazarene, and she survives. Jack graduated from Perry High School in 1969 and went to work for his brother, Don, at Kirk Structures. He and his wife, Linda, then began their own construction company in 1982, Midwest Confinements, which later became Longhorn Cattle and Swine Confinements. He was a self-motivated salesman, and grain and cattle farmer. Agriculture was something Jack was passionate about; he was a strong advocate for the farmer. Above all things, Jack loved God and was always ready to give the reason for the hope that he had -- whether he was meeting with a doctor, talking with a customer or supplier, or visiting with a friend -- he lived out his hope in Jesus. He was an active member of Pittsfield Church of the Nazarene, singing in the choir his entire adult life and serving on the church board. Jack also taught Sunday school for the high school group for more than 40 years. He was generous and knowledgeable, teaching many life lessons to those around him. Sometimes those life lessons happened while he was teaching them to ski or canoe. He was a caring and strong man and was especially compassionate to those whom he saw needed it the most. Not only was Jack a good and faithful servant, he was a dedicated, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He dearly loved his family and enjoyed the times they spent together. He often traveled far and wide to be with family and make memories with them. If they weren't on the family farm, they might've been in Alaska or Wyoming together, fishing or riding horses, mushrooming or snow skiing, just about anything outdoors. He especially enjoyed traveling with Linda. Jack's sense of humor and demeanor could light up a room, and he had a joke and a saying for everything. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him. In addition to his wife of 50 years, Linda Kirk, survivors include three children, Jarrod (Michelle) Kirk of Griggsville, Jill (Bill) Bergman of Pittsfield and Rachel (Matthew) Grossmann of Port Alsworth, Alaska; 13 grandchildren, Allison (Isaac) Rogers, Natalie (Dustin) Miller, Faith Kirk, Hope Kirk, Whitney Kirk, Daya Kirk, Cole Bergman, Stormie Bergman, Kirkland Bergman, Mystie Bergman, Malachi Grossmann, Caleb Grossmann and Noelle Grossmann; one great-grandchild, baby Rogers on the way; brother Don (Annelle) Kirk of Pittsfield; mother-in-law, Mardell Hammitt of New Salem; and sisters-in-law, Cathy Mefford and Marilyn (John) Lightle, all of Griggsville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Esther Kirk; father-in-law, Edwin Hammitt; and nephew, Kipp Mefford. Services will be private, and a public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to be made to Pittsfield Church of the Nazarene for the Relentless Youth Group. Niebur Funeral Home, Pittsfield, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 3 to May 5, 2020