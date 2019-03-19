QUINCY -- Jack C. Combs, 51, of Quincy, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. A son of William and Shirley Gore Combs, he was born Aug. 8, 1967, in Portage, Wis. Jack was an associate pastor and member of Crossroad Church in Quincy. He also was a member of the NRA and was an avid sports fan and history buff. He liked to go hunting and fishing and loved to spend time with his family and Rocky, his dog. He is survived by his wife, Tina Combs of Quincy; daughter, Julie (Jimmy) Moore of St. Louis; son, Eli Combs of Quincy; sister, Sheree Olson of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; three brothers, Travis Combs of Washington, David (Stephanie) Combs of Aurora, Colo., and Mike Olson of Wisconsin Dells; mother-in-law, Becky George of Canton, Mo.; brother-in-law, John (Julie) George of Canton; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janene Ankarberg; and father-in-law, Gary George. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton with the Rev. Lindy Sloan officiating. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers are Darin Baker, Chad Porter, Steve Jarvis, Chad Watts, Caleb Watts and Aaron Farha. Honorary pallbearer is Roger Clark. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Crossroad Church of Quincy. ARRANGEMENTS: Arnold's Funeral Home. WEBSITE: arnoldsfuneralhome.net. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary