Jack E. Caddell

Jack E. Caddell Obituary
QUINCY -- Jack E. Caddell, 71, of Quincy died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 11:36 p.m. at his home.

Jack was born Jan. 27, 1948, in Maryville, Mo., a son of Eldon and Sarah Masters Caddell. He married Patricia Childers on Nov. 2, 1968, in Missouri. She survives.

Jack served four years in the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge, Jack drove semis for several years for McNay and R.W. Reichert Trucking. In 1980, he joined the Illinois Army National Guard, where he worked as a mechanic until his retirement in 2006. Jack was a member of the Great River Road Hog Chapter, and he attended Ewing Assembly of God.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Michael Caddell, Malinda (Jamie Cook) Pryor, and Mary (James) Soebbing, all of Quincy; nine grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and his sister, Peggy Sue (Glen) Dye of Kenai, Alaska.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Rev. Elmer Hagood officiating.

Burial in Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy.

Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.

Memorials to Lymphoma Research Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
