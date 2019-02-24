Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Jack G. O'Hara

Jack G. O'Hara Obituary
Jack G. O'Hara, 90, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home.

He was born Feb. 2, 1929, in Quincy to Ivan and Della (Hild) O'Hara. He married Shirley Mae Selsor on Aug. 27, 1955, at Trinity Church. She died Dec. 28, 2014.

Jack served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps as a gunner in the Korean War. He was a recipient of a Purple Heart. He was proud to have served as commander of the State of Illinois Purple Heart.

Jack was employed by ADM/Moorman Manufacturing Co. In more recent years, he worked at the Knights of Columbus Golf Course. Jack was a member of the Church of St. Peter.

Jack was involved with many organizations including the Knights of Columbus, SSBC and the Elks. He loved being with his family, boating and going to their river camp. Jack rarely missed a grandchild's sporting event. He was an accomplished bowler and played golf for many years.

A special thank you goes to the Illinois Veterans Home and staff at Elmore, for they went above and beyond taking care of not just his physical needs but our family's emotional needs as well. Their compassion, concern and patience to our family was greatly appreciated. God bless each one of you.

Survivors include his children, Kathy (Kathy Mutchler) O'Hara, Kelly (Larry) Weiman of Fowler and Patrick O'Hara of Daytona Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Weiman of Kansas City, Mo., Daniel and Nick Weiman of Fowler, Ill., Raina O'Hara of Daytona Beach, Sean O'Hara of Hinesville, Ga., and Christian O'Hara of Milton, Fa.; a foster grandchild, Aaron Wallace of Claremount, Calif.; his siblings, Don (Wanda) O'Hara, Norma McAllister and Dale O'Hara, all of Quincy; a sister-in-law, Patsy O'Hara of Quincy; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Jack was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael "Clancy" O'Hara; a grandson, Eric Weiman; and siblings, Rita Cleveland and Bud O'Hara.

SERVICES: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Church of St. Peter. Burial with military honors will be in Quincy Memorial Park.

VISITATION: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

MEMORIALS: Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund, Church of St. Peter or Eric Weiman's Memorial Scholarship Fund at Quincy Notre Dame.

ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019
