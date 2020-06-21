Home

Jackson Lee Cook

Jackson Lee Cook Obituary
Jackson Lee Cook of LaGrange passed peacefully in his sleep Friday, June 19, surrounded by his family at blessing hospital.

He was born April 2, 2020, in Quincy, Ill., a son of Austin and Courtney Cook.

Jackson was an extremely happy baby loved by many. He enjoyed watching TV with mom, playing with dad, giggling at his big brothers, receiving husky kisses, napping, snuggling, being outside, bath time and swinging. Jackson's smile and giggles were contagious.

Survivors include his parents, Austin and Courtney Cook of LaGrange; two proud brothers Sebastian Cramer of LaGrange, and Cayden Cook of LaGrange; grandmother Pamela Nelson of Canton; grandmother Debbie Johnson of Durham; Aunt and Uncle Amanda and Travis Fleer of Lewistown; cousins Theron, Ashton, and Aubree Fleer of Lewistown; great-grandparents Richard and Judy Cook of Durham; great-grandpa Joe Davis of Durham; and many great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.

He was greeted in heaven by his grandfather Brian Nelson, grandfather Richard T Cook Jr.; Uncle Dylan Doran, and several great grandparents.

A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton for family and friends and all are welcome to attend.

Memorials may be made to the Sebastian Cramer and Cayden Cook Education fund, which may be left with the Davis Funeral Home in Canton.

Online condolences may be left at www.davis-fh.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 21 to June 23, 2020
