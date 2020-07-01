|
Jacob R. Hall, 26, of Quincy, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 14, 1993, in Quincy, the son of Bruce and Jerri (Kelle) Hall. Jacob was a graduate of Quincy High School. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Jake was an avid sports fan, loving anything sports-related. Growing up, he played baseball and soccer, but his favorite was always basketball. One of his biggest smiles could be seen with his tournament trophies. He was always open for a pickup game with friends. He also enjoyed golfing with his dad and special group of golf buddies. Attending a Chiefs' game with his family and close friends was the highlight of fall. Jake was an incredibly loving and generous guy who always had a big smile and hug for everyone. His sense of humor added joy to every occasion, always ready with a one-liner. He had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Duke and Bailey. Survivors include his parents; a sister, Maddy Hall; his maternal grandmother, Suzanne Kelle; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Eugene Kelle; his paternal grandmother, Elaine Hall; and his paternal grandfather, Robert Hall. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the YMCA to support youth sports. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 1 to July 3, 2020