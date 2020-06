HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Jacqueline "Jackie" Louise Mook, 69, of Hannibal died June 1, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Services will be at noon Friday, June 5, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.





