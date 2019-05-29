|
QUINCY -- James A. Hastings, 78, of Moline, Ill., died Monday, May 27, 2019, at home. Services are 11 a.m. at Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory, Moline. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. Jim was born Nov. 25, 1940, in Quincy, to Ray and Marguerite (Warning) Hastings. He graduated from Quincy High School, where he was a Hall of Fame football player and sang in the choir. He married Carol Hunt on Oct. 11, 1969, in Blandinsville, Ill. Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Kimberly (Richard) Halladay, James A. Hastings Jr., Rev. Brian (Gabrielle), and Tonia (Aaron) Nowakowski; grandchildren, Hannah and Braden Nowakowski; siblings, Patricia (Jack) VanCamp, Donald (Diane) Hastings, and Michael Hastings; sister-in-law, Anna Hastings; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Gary Hastings, and a brother-in-law, Roger Briscoe. Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 29 to May 31, 2019