Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
James B. "Jim" Orr


1938 - 2019
James B. "Jim" Orr Obituary
James B. "Jim" Orr, 81, of Quincy passed away at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in his home.

Born July 28, 1938, in Quincy, Jim was the son of Howard and Neva Campbell Orr. He married Jeannine Nicloy on Feb. 14, 1975 in Quincy. She survives.

Jim served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1961 to 1967. He was employed at Electric Wheel in Quincy for 24 1/2 years, retiring when the company closed the Quincy facility.

Jim was a avid Philadelphia Phillies fan since high school and a Kansas Jayhawk fan. He and Jeannine enjoyed attending Southern Gospel music concerts over the years.

Jim shared his faith with others at Grandview Church. He was a very quiet and humble man who believed there was nothing more important than having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He believed the Bible is the absolute and true word of God.

Survivors include his wife, Jeannine; a brother in law, Roger Nicloy (Mary) of Waukesha, Wisc.; a sister in law, Nancy Godwin of Aurora, Colo.; two nephews, Russ Nicloy (Emily) of Waukesha, Wisc., and Mike Nicloy (Angela) of Mukwonago, Wisc.; two nieces, Susan Godwin of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sara Devlin (Zach) of Aurora, Colo.; one great-niece and six great-nephews.

Mr. Orr was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, John Veach; a brother-in-law, Jim Godwin; a stepbrother, Roger Veach; and a stepsister, Maxine Sim.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Thomas officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday morning at the funeral home.

Private burial with Military Honors will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Grandview Church or the Shiloh Christian Children's Ranch.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
