QUINCY -- James B. "Jimmie" Otto, 80, of Quincy, died at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home. Born on Feb. 6, 1939, in Quincy, James was a son of Earl J. and Gladyez R. Murry Otto. Jim was born and raised in the First Christian Church, as a Disciple of Christ. He married Sharon Keck on Nov. 25, 1960, at the First Christian Church in Quincy, Ill. She survives. He enjoyed attending and showing his classic car a 1951 Chevy Sedan Delivery winning many trophies over the years. He was a member of the Quincy Masonic Lodge No. 296, Quincy Consistory, Ainad Shrine Temple of East St. Louis, Quincy High Twelve No. 40, Miriam White Shrine No. 3, White Shrine of Jerusalem, Grace Whipple Chapter No. 312 of the Order of the Eastern Star and an honorary member of Alpha Chapter No. 109. Jim was very witty and quick to add humor to a story or experience. He was employed by Motorola for 18 years, Gardner-Denver for 10 years and for the Masonic Temple for 26 years. He and his wife Sharon were well known for their "Talk of the Town" Catering Service of 22 years and especially known for their catfish. Survivors include his wife, Sharon; a son Dennis Otto (Joan) of Quincy; two daughters, Brenda Vose (Mark) and Beth Hugenberg (Jim) both of Quincy; eight grandchildren, Sullivan Vose (Lindsay), Amber Vose, Viney Otto (Misty), Dennis Otto, Jr. (McKenzie), Clayton Otto (Abby), Courtney Wright (Dan), Carrie Stratman (Taylor) and Mitchell Mowen (Em); four great-grandchildren; Brendan Wright, Alex Wright, Tenley Stratman and Levi Stratman; a sister-in-law, Lois Otto; loving nieces and nephews; and a special dog, Sophie. James was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, John E. Otto, Richard L. Otto and Paul D. Otto. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 1415 Maine St., with Pastor Keela Neumann officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home and 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Quincy Masonic Lodge No. 296 will conduct a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church or to Levi's Race to Recovery in the care of Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019