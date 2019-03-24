James Bernard Keck died Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born March 21, 1947, to Edward and Virginia Keck in Quincy. James graduated from Quincy High School in 1966. In November 1966, James entered the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam and was part of the 1st and 21st Calvary Division from 1966 to 1968. When he returned from Vietnam, he worked at Quincy Soybean. During that time, he met Mary Deters. On May 20, 1972, James married Mary R. Deters of Quincy, and they continued to live in Quincy for 13 years. She survives. Jim and Mary's first son, John, was born in 1974, and their second son, Matthew, was born in 1978. The family moved to Spring, Texas, in the summer of 1985. Jim and Mary dedicated their time with the Catholic parish and were one of the first members of Saint Ignatius Loyola Church. Jim started a career with 3M in 1989 in Houston and later moved back to Illinois to DeKalb. While working for 3M in DeKalb, Jim continued to serve his community by becoming involved in the St. Vincent DePaul Society Food Pantry. Over time, Jim was recognized and received the DeKalb County Spirit of Caring United Way award in 2008, presented by state Rep. Robert W. Pritchard, for his outstanding volunteer commitment. In 2009, Jim and Mary returned to Spring to retire. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watched his grandkids grow up and attended their sports activities. He continued to serve the Lord by volunteering at the St. Vincent DePaul Society Food Pantry at St. Anne's Catholic Church. In addition to his wife of 46 years, Mary, survivors include his sons, John (Patti) Keck and Matthew (Kari) Keck; grandchildren, Kiley, Riley, Lesley and Kelsey; his brothers, Larry Keck and Denny (Sharon) Keck; and his sister, Donna (Jim) Vogel. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary