James "Jim" Brumback, 76, of Palmyra, died at 1:42 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Jim was born Feb. 11, 1942, in Quincy, to Emanuel Sherman and Osie Jane Waterman Brumback. He married Sharon Hudson on Aug. 4, 1961, at Ewing Baptist Church in Ewing, Mo. She survives. Jim graduated from Ewing High School in 1960. For most his life, he was happily employed as a salesman for Moorman's Feed and Scholfield Veterinary Supply. He retired in August 2014. Jim was a basketball official for 25 years. He liked to play softball, waterski, play golf and travel the United States by motorcycle. A sports fanatic, he was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Duke, and Rams fan. A favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren's activities. Most of all, Jim cherished the time he spent with his family. He was baptized Feb. 7, 1982, with his wife, Sharon, on the same day he was called home. Jim was a member of Mission Hill Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Lisa Walker (Gregg) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Teresa Butler (Mark) of Palmyra; three grandchildren, Kristen Sabin (Austin), Brooke Butler (her fiance, Nathan Miller) and Brock Butler; one great-granddaughter by marriage, Logyn Miller; and cousins and numerous extended family members. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Mission Hill Baptist Church in Palmyra, with Pastor Kent Lewis conducting. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery in Ewing. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the church. MEMORIALS: Mission Hill Baptist Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. WEBSITE: lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary