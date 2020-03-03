|
James C. 'Jim' Adams, Sr., 80, of Liberty died on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 5 p.m. in Blessing Hospital. He was born on Aug. 25, 1939, in Whitesburg, Ill., the son of Orville Andrew Adams, Sr. and Roxie (Kincer) Adams. He married Effie Watkins, and she preceded him in death. James was a member of the United States Army. He was a tool and dye make for many years and also ran an upholstery business along with his wife for many years. James was always building things. He built and remodeled his house. His greatest love was his family. He is survived by: CHILDREN: Orville 'Romeo' Adams, III; James Adams, Jr., Margaret Jackson and Frank Mullet (Danielle). GRANDCHILDREN: Christina Adams, Jessica Adams, Aaron Adams, Austin Adams, CayDen Fantz, Tiffany Devlin, James Carlos 'Big Guy' Adams III; Andrew Adams, Kaylinn Bruns, Jeremiah Adams, Paula Finney (Jami English), Albert Finney (Marlena Pepper), Jamie Jackson, Melinda Cantrell (Alan); Jessica Jackson, Gary Jackson, William Mullet, Jonathan Mullet, Jackson Mullet, and Jacob Mullet. SIBLINGS: Roger Adams (Mary); Eddy Adams (Brenda) and Michael Adams (Marge). Numerous great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild with another great-great grandchild on the way, nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive. James was preceded in death by: his parents, numerous siblings, a daughter: Diane Mullet and 2 grandchildren: Orville Andrew Adams, IV, and Crystal Mullet. A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the Life Tabernacle Church in Canton, Mo. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
