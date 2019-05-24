James "Tip" Collver, age 88, of Pittsfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Liberty Village in Pittsfield. He was born on April 21, 1931, in Pittsfield, to Frank and Eva Hoos Collver. He married Phyllis Smith on Oct. 27, 1962, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 27, 2012. Tip graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1949, and then joined the United States Navy in 1951. After his honorable discharge from the service in 1953, he became involved in numerous business ventures including the purchase of the Barber News Agency and running the Comrades Inn with his brother, Curly and their father. Tip owned and operated The Bowl on the square in Pittsfield from 1957 until 1970, and also was a supervisor at Federal Crop Insurance Corporation serving a nine county area. He accepted a rural mail carrier position, where he delivered mail for 20 years, retiring in 1997. He later opened the Collver Family Winery in 2002 and operated it until its closing in 2015. Tip also farmed on his family farm northeast of Pittsfield for his entire life. He was a Charter member of the Old Orchard Country Club and the American Legion Post No. 152. Tip enjoyed bowling, playing on leagues in Pittsfield, as well as golfing. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He also liked to paint wine bottles and made candles in earlier years that he sold at the Brass Lion in Pittsfield. Tip was an entrepreneur, and a quiet and hardworking man. He is survived by his children, Tim Collver, Andrea Hess, and Andy Collver; four grandchildren, Rachel (Brian Wright) Hess, Matthew Hess, Jace Collver, and Julia Collver; two great grandchildren, Jacen Wright and Elijah Wright; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eva Collver; his wife, Phyllis Collver; brother, Frank "Curly" Collver; sister, Smantha Collver; nephew, Mike Smith; and niece, Carol O'Malley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will follow at Pittsfield West Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to American Legion Post No. 152 or the Pittsfield Public Library. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 24 to May 26, 2019