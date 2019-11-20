|
|
James D. "Jim" Silman Jr., 67, of Quincy, died at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Jim was born June 2, 1952, in Quincy, the son of James D. Silmar Sr. and Anna Marvel Runquist Silman. He married Joan Reckers on Oct. 27, 1971, in Quincy. She survives. Jim grew up in Ewing, Mo., where the family name of Silman is extremely well-known. Jim loved NASCAR, and he was a dyed-in-the-wool Chevy man. However, family was the most important thing in Jim's life. He was of the Catholic faith. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Richard Silman of Burlington, Iowa, Jamie (John) Logsdon of Liberty, Ill., and Kenneth Silman of Quincy; five grandchildren, Amber Gabbert of New Britain, Conn., Lucas, Andrew and Joseph Logsdon of Liberty, and James Silman of Quincy; four siblings, Terry Zahn, Karen "Susie" (Dale) Hatfield, Randall "Joe" Silman and David Carter Silman, all of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters: Janis Harms, Linda Beaston and Kathy Crossett; and two nieces, Alissa Zornes and Wendy Crossett. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Father Daren Zehnle officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family for expenses. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019