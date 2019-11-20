Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Silman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. "Jim" Silman Jr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. "Jim" Silman Jr. Obituary
James D. "Jim" Silman Jr., 67, of Quincy, died at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

Jim was born June 2, 1952, in Quincy, the son of James D. Silmar Sr. and Anna Marvel Runquist Silman. He married Joan Reckers on Oct. 27, 1971, in Quincy. She survives.

Jim grew up in Ewing, Mo., where the family name of Silman is extremely well-known. Jim loved NASCAR, and he was a dyed-in-the-wool Chevy man. However, family was the most important thing in Jim's life. He was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Richard Silman of Burlington, Iowa, Jamie (John) Logsdon of Liberty, Ill., and Kenneth Silman of Quincy; five grandchildren, Amber Gabbert of New Britain, Conn., Lucas, Andrew and Joseph Logsdon of Liberty, and James Silman of Quincy; four siblings, Terry Zahn, Karen "Susie" (Dale) Hatfield, Randall "Joe" Silman and David Carter Silman, all of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters: Janis Harms, Linda Beaston and Kathy Crossett; and two nieces, Alissa Zornes and Wendy Crossett.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Father Daren Zehnle officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the family for expenses.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
Download Now