Dr. James E. "Jim" Bitter, 90, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, in Sherman Home Hospice in Scottsdale, Arizona. Jim was born in Quincy, Ill., the son of Dr. Milton E. Bitter and Clarissa Patterson. He received his undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis. After a two-year tour in the Korean War as an Army First Lieutenant, he completed his Masters' degrees in anatomy and microbiology at the University of Illinois. After graduate school, Jim worked a short time, as a microbiologist, for Moorman's Manufacturing in Quincy. He left there to attend Hahnemann Medical School in Philadelphia where he received his medical degree, with highest honors, graduating first in his class. He completed his general surgical residency at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. He then returned to his native Quincy where he practiced general surgery for nearly thirty-five years. A leader in the Physicians and Surgeons Clinic, Jim was regarded as a gifted surgeon by his fellow physicians. He challenged his clinical teams in his demand for excellence and he was unwavering in his commitment to the care of his patients. He was the first physician called upon by family, friends, and peers when they needed medical or surgical care. Jim was a trailblazer in his profession, and he became one of the first physicians, in the US, to become board certified in peripheral vascular surgery at the age of fifty-two. In his commitment to Quincy, as third generation physician, he served as President of the Board of Education for two terms. Jim led the search bringing Jerry Leggett to Quincy to coach the Blue Devil basketball team and one of his proudest moments was awarding his daughter, Patty, her high school diploma. After retiring from his medical practice, Jim and his wife of 58 years, Jeanette, moved to Chicago. Always an intellect and innately curious, Jim returned to academics and earned his Master of Law degree at Loyola University in Chicago. This led to a ten-year career as a professor at Northwestern University Medical School. His passion for mentoring his students was evident in the many "thank you" notes and bottles of his favorite Macallan scotch he received as his students moved on to their residency programs and careers. In addition to his professional and community contributions, Jim was an avid golfer and gin rummy player. His favorite "haunts" included the Coach House, Maid-Rite and the Plaza. And, when not in the operating room or at the Quincy Country Club card table, he spent weekends with his sons, Jim Jr., John and Stephan, working at the "Cabin" where he once accompanied his father as a young boy. Jim is survived by his daughter, Patty; his three sons, Jim (Rika), John and Stephan (Connie); his four grandchildren, Abigail, Jay, Alex and Olivia; and his great-grandson, Zachary. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette. He will rest next to his wife, Jeanette, in Greenmount Cemetery. A private service will be held later this summer. Online condolences may be made at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 21 to June 23, 2020